Curry ruled out of Game 3, 'slight chance' for Game 4

May 1, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter in game one of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been ruled out of Saturday’s Game Three against the Trail Blazers in Portland and has “maybe a slight chance” of playing in Monday’s Game Four, the NBA champions said on Friday.

Curry, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, has missed Golden State’s last three playoff games because of a sprained knee, though the Warriors lead their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-finals series against Portland 2-0.

“He hasn’t practiced with us yet, so Game Three tomorrow, he’s not going to play,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Dan Patrick’s sports talk show.

”He’s getting better every day, but until he’s out on the floor with our team and scrimmaging and we’re seeing him move, and trainers say, ‘It’s a go,’ we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing.

“But no way tomorrow, and I would say maybe a slight chance on Monday if he gets great work in the next few days.”

Curry hurt his knee when he slipped on a wet spot during Game Four of Golden State’s first-round series with the Houston Rockets, having just returned to action from an ankle injury.

He has played in only two of the Warriors’ seven playoff games so far, averaging 19 minutes and 15 points per game.

Curry was the league’s leading scorer during the regular season, averaging 30.1 points, 6.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds.