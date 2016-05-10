FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warriors Curry may return in Game Four
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 10, 2016 / 2:30 AM / a year ago

Warriors Curry may return in Game Four

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9, 2016; Portland, OR, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles while going through his warm-up routine before game four of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State point guard Stephen Curry could return to action against Portland on Monday in Game Four of their Western Conference semi-final series after being put on the active list following a two-week absence due to a sprained right knee.

Curry was injured in Game Four of the Warriors’ first-round series against Houston and has missed their last four games.

He was initially listed as questionable for Monday until he went through pre-game warmups. Coach Steve Kerr would not confirm whether Curry would be in the starting lineup.

Golden State lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series against the Trail Blazers.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

