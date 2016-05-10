Warriors Curry may return in Game Four

May 9, 2016; Portland, OR, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles while going through his warm-up routine before game four of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State point guard Stephen Curry could return to action against Portland on Monday in Game Four of their Western Conference semi-final series after being put on the active list following a two-week absence due to a sprained right knee.

Curry was injured in Game Four of the Warriors’ first-round series against Houston and has missed their last four games.

He was initially listed as questionable for Monday until he went through pre-game warmups. Coach Steve Kerr would not confirm whether Curry would be in the starting lineup.

Golden State lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series against the Trail Blazers.