Warriors Curry may return in Game Four

(Reuters) - Golden State point guard Stephen Curry could return to action against Portland on Monday in Game Four of their Western Conference semi-final series after being put on the active list following a two-week absence due to a sprained right knee.
Curry was injured in Game Four of the Warriors’ first-round series against Houston and has missed their last four games.
He was initially listed as questionable for Monday until he went through pre-game warmups. Coach Steve Kerr would not confirm whether Curry would be in the starting lineup.
Golden State lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series against the Trail Blazers.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford