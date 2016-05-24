Warriors' Green escapes ban, is fined for flagrant foul 2

May 22, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (middle) and head coach Steve Kerr (right) argue with official Tony Brothers (25) during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green escaped a possible one-game suspension on Monday when he was fined by the National Basketball Association for a flagrant foul that was upgraded from category 1 to 2.

Green faced the chance of being banned for Tuesday’s Game Four of the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City after he had kicked Thunder center Steven Adams in the groin during Sunday’s Game Three.

However, the league instead decided to fine Green $25,000 after reviewing the play and upgrading his foul.

“After a thorough investigation that included review of all available video angles and interviews with the players involved and the officials working the game, we have determined that Green’s foul was unnecessary and excessive and warranted the upgrade and fine,” Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, said in a statement.

“During a game, players - at times - flail their legs in an attempt to draw a foul, but Green’s actions in this case warranted an additional penalty.”

The incident occurred with 5:57 left in the second quarter of the Thunder’s 133-105 win over the defending NBA champion Warriors in Oklahoma City that put them 2-1 ahead in the best-of-seven series.

“The way I look it, it looks intentional to me,” Thunder guard Russell Westbrook told reporters about Green’s play after the game.

However, Warriors coach Steve Kerr described the play as ”inadvertent“, saying: ”I was shocked they even looked at it. There is inadvertent contact all the time on plays.

“So that really surprised. I would think they would rescind it. This stuff happens all the time.”