Warriors' Thompson better after blow to head: father

May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) lays injured during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State guard Klay Thompson was recovering well from a blow to the head that caused headaches and vomiting and should be ready for the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, his father has said.

Thompson suffered concussion-like symptoms after he received a knee in the head during Golden State’s Western Conference-clinching victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

He had bleeding from a cut to his ear and later vomited, forcing his father Mychal -- a former NBA player -- to drive him home, though the elder Thompson said his son was recovering well even if he still needs to pass neurological tests before resuming practice.

“He’s looking like his old self, he has a healthy appetite again and that’s always a good sign,” Mychal told the San Jose Mercury News. “He’s looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible.” The Warriors, who are returning to the Finals for the first time since 1975, are scheduled to resume practice on Friday, with the series set to begin on June 4.