Injured Curry misses Golden State practice on Sunday

(The Sports Xchange) - Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry did not practice Sunday and is questionable for Game Two after he rolled his right ankle in Saturday’s Western Conference first-round series opener against the Houston Rockets.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Curry was “doing a little better” on Sunday and will be monitored leading up to Monday’s contest.

“He’ll get treatment today, go get some rest, get off his feet, and we’ll do the same thing tomorrow at shootaround and see how he’s feeling,” Kerr told reporters.

“We’ll assess whether there’s risk. If there is, we won’t play him.”

Shaun Livingston would start in Curry’s place if the reigning MVP is unable to play.

Curry had a game-high 24 points on Saturday, including 16 in the first quarter, before twisting his right ankle in the second quarter.

Curry, who has a history of ankle problems, tweaked the right ankle after missing a shot with 2:12 remaining in the second quarter as he turned to get back on defense.

Curry went to the locker room to get the ankle taped just before halftime and returned to play the first 2:47 of the third quarter before Kerr abruptly called a timeout and took Curry out of the game.

”I didn’t like the way he was moving when he went back out in the third quarter,“ Kerr said. ”He wanted to stay in, but he wasn’t moving well, so we weren’t going to play him, regardless of what happened.

Curry has averaged 30.1 points, 6.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this season while hitting an NBA-record 402 three-pointers.