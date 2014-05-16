FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Profile of NBA's Western Conference finalists
#Sports News
May 16, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

Profile of NBA's Western Conference finalists

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, who will meet in the National Basketball Association’s best-of-seven Western Conference final starting on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Founded: 1967*

Home arena: AT&T Center

Regular season record: 62-20

How they qualified: Finished first overall in West

Head coach: Gregg Popovich

Top playoffs scorer: Tony Parker (19.3 points per game)

Top playoffs rebounder: Tim Duncan (8.3 rebounds per game)

NBA Finals appearances: Five (2013, 2007, 2005, 2003, 1999)

NBA championships: Four (2007, 2005, 2003, 1999)

- -

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Founded: 1967^

Home arena: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Regular season record: 59-23

How they qualified: Finished second overall in West

Head coach: Scott Brooks

Top playoffs scorer: Kevin Durant (31.4 points per game)

Top playoffs rebounder: Kevin Durant (9.5 rebounds per game)

NBA Finals appearances: Four (2012, ^1996, ^1979, ^1978)

NBA championships: One^ (1979)

- -

* As Dallas Chaparrals of American Basketball Association

^ As Seattle SuperSonics

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
