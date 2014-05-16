Profile of NBA's Western Conference finalists

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, who will meet in the National Basketball Association’s best-of-seven Western Conference final starting on Monday.
Founded: 1967*
Home arena: AT&T Center
Regular season record: 62-20
How they qualified: Finished first overall in West
Head coach: Gregg Popovich
Top playoffs scorer: Tony Parker (19.3 points per game)
Top playoffs rebounder: Tim Duncan (8.3 rebounds per game)
NBA Finals appearances: Five (2013, 2007, 2005, 2003, 1999)
NBA championships: Four (2007, 2005, 2003, 1999)
Founded: 1967^
Home arena: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Regular season record: 59-23
How they qualified: Finished second overall in West
Head coach: Scott Brooks
Top playoffs scorer: Kevin Durant (31.4 points per game)
Top playoffs rebounder: Kevin Durant (9.5 rebounds per game)
NBA Finals appearances: Four (2012, ^1996, ^1979, ^1978)
NBA championships: One^ (1979)
* As Dallas Chaparrals of American Basketball Association
^ As Seattle SuperSonics
