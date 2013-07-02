Bargnani confirms trade to Knicks

Toronto Raptors' Andrea Bargnani is seen in the pre-game spotlight before their NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Toronto, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Toronto Raptors’ Andrea Bargnani, the number one pick in the 2006 NBA draft, confirmed on Tuesday that he had been traded to the New York Knicks.

The 7-foot Italian, who never lived up to expectations in Toronto tweeted “I am thrilled to become a New York Knick and look forward to becoming a part of their storied franchise!!”

According to local media reports the Raptors will receive Steve Novak, Marcus Camby and Quentin Richardson from the Knicks along with New York’s first-round pick in the 2016 draft and two second-round selections.

The deal cannot be confirmed until July 10 when the salary cap for next season has been established.

Bargnani averaged 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds over seven seasons as a Raptor but was a frustrating enigma for Toronto fans, a three-point shooting big man who critics said often appeared disinterested and had little time for defense or doing the hard work under the basket.