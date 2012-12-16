FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raptors edge Rockets for first win streak since April
#Sports News
December 16, 2012 / 10:00 PM / in 5 years

Raptors edge Rockets for first win streak since April

Frank Pingue

1 Min Read

Toronto Raptors guard Jose Calderon (C) reacts in front of teammates Amir Johnson (L) and John Lucas III after drawing a penalty to the Houston Rockets during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

TORONTO (Reuters) - The injury-depleted Toronto Raptors won consecutive games for the first time in eight months with a 103-96 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Alan Anderson scored 24 points, DeMar DeRozan added 19 and Jose Calderon had 18 to lead a spirited Toronto effort that handed the Rockets a seventh straight road loss.

Playing without injured Andrea Bargnani and Kyle Lowry, two of the Raptors’ top three scorers, Toronto built an early 12-point lead and held off a late Houston charge for its first win streak since April of the 2011-12 season.

James Harden had a game-high 28 points for the Rockets, who were unable to bust out of their longest road-losing streak since dropping eight in a row in 2001.

For Toronto (6-19), the win avenged last month’s 117-101 road loss at Houston (11-12), which came during a dismal run that saw the Raptors loss 12 of 13 games.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
