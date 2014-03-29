Raptors edge Celtics to make playoffs

Mar 28, 2014; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Kris Humphries (43) wins a battle for the ball against Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Celtics 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Toronto Raptors have clinched a spot in the National Basketball Association playoffs for the first time since 2008 with a 105-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Raptors (41-31) are ensured a post-season berth but are still gunning for the Atlantic Division title where they currently hold a 2.5 game advantage over the Brooklyn Nets.

Guard DeMar Rozan was the hero of the night with a game-high 30 points although it was centre Amir Johnson who sealed the win with an off-balance put back with just over seven seconds left.

It will be the Raptors’ sixth trip to the playoffs in their 19th season. although they’ve only passed the first round once (2000-01) and were then bounced out in the second round.