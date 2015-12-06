Curry scores 44 as Warriors improve to 21-0

Dec 5, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) and Warriors center Festus Ezeli (31) in the second quarter at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Guard Stephen Curry scored 44 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors 112-109 on Saturday for their 21st successive victory this season.

Guard Kyle Lowry led the Raptors (12-9) with 41 points and seven assists.

“It’s really been good -- 21 different challenges and we’ve been able to separate each individually and figure out different ways to win,” Curry said.

”I think everybody’s staying in the moment. That’s the biggest thing for us, every night trying to lock in and focus and bring the effort.

“We might not play our best game, but we find a way to win.”

The Raptors, who trailed by as many as 13 points in the first quarter and by 10 points at halftime, took the lead at 85-84 in the fourth quarter.

Toronto led 98-95 when forward Luis Scola made two free throws with 4:13 to play in the fourth, but Curry tied it with a three-pointer.

Curry’s three-pointer with 2:33 to play put the Warriors ahead 102-100. After the Raptors tied it, forward Draymond Green made two free throws for a 104-102 Golden State lead with 1:25 to play.

Dec 5, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes to a teammate during the Warriors 112-109 win over Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Curry had 44 points and seven assists. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Guard DeMar DeRozan made one of two free throws to cut the lead to one then Curry made two foul shots before Lowry made a driving layup with 44.2 seconds left, but missed a free throw and the Warriors led by one.

Curry made two free throws with 18.2 seconds left for a 108-105 Warriors lead.

Lowry cut the lead to one with a basket before guard Klay Thompson made two free throws with seven seconds to play.

The lead was down to one when Scola made two free throws with 6.2 seconds left to finish with 10 points.

Curry then made both his free throws and Toronto turned over the ball with 3.3 seconds to play.

Thompson added 26 points for the Warriors, while Green had 16 points and nine rebounds.

DeRozan added 16 points for the Raptors, while center Lucas Nogueira added 14 points.

”They are 21-0 for a reason,“ Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. ”Kyle had a good offensive (game).

“But again those moments of truth, where a rebound, a box out, loose ball ... layups, free throws, whatever it is, you have to make those plays in those moments to beat a great team.”