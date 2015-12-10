DeRozan inspires Raptors to close win over Spurs

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) tries to dribble around San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto defeated San Antonio 97-94. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Guard DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and added six assists to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the San Antonio Spurs 97-94 on Wednesday.

The Raptors (14-9) were never behind and had a seven-point advantage at the half, leading by as many as 13 at one stage as they won a second contest in a row to end a four-game winning streak for the Spurs (18-5).

The Spurs cut the lead to three late in the fourth quarter but got no closer as Toronto shot 57.8 percent from the field.

Guard Kyle Lowry scored 19 points and added eight assists for Toronto. Forward Luis Scola scored 16 points and had eight rebounds, center Bismack Biyombo scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds while forward Patrick Patterson added 10 points.

Guard Manu Ginobili led San Antonio with 17 points, forward LaMarcus Aldridge had 13 points and seven rebounds while forward David West added 10.

“We played consistent throughout the game.” DeRozan told reporters. “From the start to the finish we knew they were going to make a push. We stayed disciplined. They hit a couple of big shots but we didn’t let that rattle us.”

The Raptors used an early 11-0 run to open a 17-6 advantage and led 27-21 at the end of the first quarter with DeRozan and Scola scoring eight points each.

The Raptors again opened an 11-point lead in the second quarter and led 53-46 at halftime. DeRozan scored 16 points in the first half, Lowry had seven in the second quarter for a total of 10 by the intermission.

Toronto led 73-62 after the third quarter and while the Spurs constantly tried to get back on level terms in the fourth, the Raptors were able to keep adding points of their own to seal an impressive victory.

“Our guys executed on both ends of the floor, defensively and offensively,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said.

“It got a little helter-skelter at there at the end but we did a good job on offense and defense and making sure we took care of what we needed to do.”