Raptors' Lowry scores 43 in win over Cavaliers

(The Sports Xchange) - Kyle Lowry scored 43 points and hit a jumper with 3.8 seconds left to break a tie as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-97 in a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference on Friday.

The Raptors (39-19) moved to within two games of the Cavaliers (42-16) after taking the season series 2-1. It was the 10th straight home win for the Raptors, a club record for one season, and their fourth straight win overall.

The Cavaliers led by nine points with less than five minutes left, but the Raptors rallied to take a three-point lead with just under two minutes to go.

The game was tied when Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith missed a 3-point attempt with 26.9 seconds left and the Raptors had the ball. Lowry, who also had nine assists, hit a pull-up jumper with 3.8 seconds to play.

Forward LeBron James, who finished with 25 points for Cleveland, missed a 3-point attempt to end the game.

Reserve forward Terrence Ross added 15 points for Toronto, while guard DeMar DeRozan was held to six points.

Forward Kevin Love added 20 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, Smith had 13 points, and guard Kyrie Irving had 10.