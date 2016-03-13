DeRozan leads Raptors over Heat

Mar 12, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) tries to defend during the second quarter in a game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - DeMar DeRozan poured in a game-high 38 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Miami Heat 112-104 in overtime on Saturday night at Air Canada Centre.

DeRozan added 10 rebounds and seven assists for Toronto (44-20), which has won three straight and 15 of 16 at home.

Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kyle Lowry chipped in with 16 points for the Raptors.

Miami (38-28) picked up just one win on its three-game road trip and dropped three of four meetings with Toronto this season.

Joe Johnson had a team-high 28 points and five assists for the Heat. Luol Deng added 20 points and five rebounds and Goran Dragic had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Deng tied it 97-97 by hitting a 23-foot 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to force overtime. However, the Raptors outscored the Heat 15-7 in OT.

Miami outscored Toronto 25-17 in the third quarter to take a 71-70 lead into the fourth quarter. The Heat’s defense held the Raptors to 7-of-21 shooting from the field in the third quarter.

DeRozan hit a 19-foot pull-up jumper with less than a second remaining in the first half to put the Raptors up 53-46 at the break. He led the way with 17 first-half points.

With Lowry struggling on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and scoring six points through two quarters, Valanciunas picked up the slack, adding 10 points and seven rebounds.

Despite shooting 39.6 percent from the field, Miami was able to keep pace with Toronto midway through the second quarter by outrebounding the Raptors 17-9.

The Heat were led by 13 points from Dragic and 12 from Johnson.

Paced by eight points from Valanciunas, the Raptors led 28-24 after one quarter.