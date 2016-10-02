Raptors open preseason with a win and a protest

(Reuters) - The NBA preseason opened on Saturday with a protest and a 97-93 victory for the Toronto Raptors over the new Golden State Warriors 'dream team', featuring Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, in Vancouver.

The Raptors locked arms during both Canadian and U.S. national anthems as protests to draw attention to racial inequality spread across the border into Canada.

Durant, who left the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign a two-year $54 million deal with the Warriors, had nine points and four rebounds in his Golden State debut while two-time reigning most valuable player Curry chipped in with eight points.

The Raptors, who reached the Eastern Conference finals last season before falling to eventual champions Cleveland, were led by 14 points from DeMarre Carroll while DeMar DeRozan and Terrence Ross each had 11 in the win.

Jared Sullinger, Toronto's big off-season signing, had seven points in his Raptors debut.

"I want to bring a winning mentality, I want to win," said Sullinger. "Whatever the coach asks me to do I'm going to do it."