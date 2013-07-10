Rockets fined $150,000 for loose lips on Howard

File photo of Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (12) reacting after being fouled by the San Antonio Spurs during Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The Houston Rockets have been fined $150,000 for prematurely commenting about new acquisition Dwight Howard, the NBA confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.

The league has a moratorium on teams discussing personnel business until players officially sign on Wednesday.

Howard made waves across the league by verbally committing to the Rockets on Friday rather than returning to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Amidst the excitement, both the Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and coach Kevin McHale publicly commented on securing Howard to draw the penalty.

Howard is set to officially sign a four-year, $88 million contract to join the Houston franchise.