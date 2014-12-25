Forward Smith set to join up with Rockets

(Reuters) - Josh Smith, who was recently released by Detroit, has agreed to sign with the Houston Rockets, the NBA reported on its website on Wednesday. Smith is less than halfway through a four-year, $54 million contract.

While the Rockets have yet to announce their impending acquisition, Smith has expressed his excitement about teaming up with close friend Dwight Howard, a team mate from their youth days.

The 29-year-old Smith is averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

The Rockets are currently 20-7, and sit fourth in the Western Conference.