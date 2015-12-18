Rockets guard Lawson suspended two games

Denver Nuggets guard Ty Lawson (3) passes the ball from under the basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Houston Rockets point guard Ty Lawson has been suspended two games for driving while impaired, the National Basketball Association announced on Friday.

Lawson, the 18th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, will miss Saturday’s contest with the Los Angeles

Clippers and Monday’s encounter with the Charlotte Hornets.

Lawson’s suspension follows his guilty plea last month to driving while impaired in Denver in January.

He will be sentenced on Jan. 14.

The 28-year-old Lawson, averaging just 5.9 points per game this season despite a career average of 13.7, was traded by the Denver Nuggets to Houston in the off-season.

The Houston Chronicle reported Friday that the Rockets were trying to trade Lawson, but that no deal was imminent.

The Rockets, a playoff team last season, have made a slow 13-14 start this season.