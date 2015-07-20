Denver Nuggets trade guard Lawson to Houston Rockets

Denver Nuggets guard Ty Lawson (3) shoots the ball against Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) during the first half at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports - RTR4MVHW

(Reuters) - Point guard Ty Lawson has been traded from the Denver Nuggets to Houston Rockets, the NBA teams announced on Monday.

The trade come less than a week after Lawson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Nuggets sent the point guard to Houston in exchange for four bench players, most notably Greek forward Kostas Papanikolaou.

The Nuggets also receive Houston’s lottery-protected 2016 first-round pick.

Lawson has played six seasons in the NBA, all with Denver. Last season he averaged 15.2 points and a career-high 9.6 assists over the course of 75 games, all starts.

The 27-year-old strengthens the backcourt for Houston, which made the NBA Western Conference finals, before falling to the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Lawson has been arrested twice this year on suspicion of driving under the influence and, according to his lawyer, currently is in a rehabilitation clinic in California.