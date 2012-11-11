Rockets coach McHale takes leave of absence

(Reuters) - Houston Rockets coach Kevin McHale is taking an immediate leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.
McHale was needed back home in Minnesota, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said in a statement.
He did not elaborate and no return date has been set.
Assistant Kelvin Sampson would handle coaching duties while McHale was away, the statement added.
The Rockets (2-3) entered Saturday’s game against Detroit in last place in the Southwest Division having lost three in a row.
