Rockets coach McHale takes leave of absence
November 11, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Rockets coach McHale takes leave of absence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Houston Rockets head coach Kevin McHale talks to his players during their NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Houston February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

(Reuters) - Houston Rockets coach Kevin McHale is taking an immediate leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.

McHale was needed back home in Minnesota, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said in a statement.

He did not elaborate and no return date has been set.

Assistant Kelvin Sampson would handle coaching duties while McHale was away, the statement added.

The Rockets (2-3) entered Saturday’s game against Detroit in last place in the Southwest Division having lost three in a row.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom

