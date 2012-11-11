Rockets coach McHale takes leave of absence

Houston Rockets head coach Kevin McHale talks to his players during their NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Houston February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

(Reuters) - Houston Rockets coach Kevin McHale is taking an immediate leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.

McHale was needed back home in Minnesota, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said in a statement.

He did not elaborate and no return date has been set.

Assistant Kelvin Sampson would handle coaching duties while McHale was away, the statement added.

The Rockets (2-3) entered Saturday’s game against Detroit in last place in the Southwest Division having lost three in a row.