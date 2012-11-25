Rockets coach McHale's daughter dies at age 23

(Reuters) - Houston Rockets coach Kevin McHale’s youngest daughter has died due to illness at the age of 23, the NBA team said on Sunday.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Kevin and Lynn for the loss of their beautiful daughter, Sasha, on Saturday afternoon,” team owner Leslie Alexander said in a statement released by the Rockets.

Alexandra “Sasha” McHale had long battled lupus, an auto-immune disease, and was hospitalized with a related condition, the Houston Chronicle said on its website.

Kevin McHale had been on leave since November 10 for what the team described as a personal family matter.

Assistant Kelvin Sampson has served as the Rockets’ acting coach during McHale’s absence.

