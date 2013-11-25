Bulls' Rose out for season after knee surgery

Nov 22, 2013; Portland, OR, USA; Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose (1) walks out of the Moda Center on crutches after being injured in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose will miss the rest of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the team said.

The Bulls said the 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player, who spent all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, had surgery in Chicago to have the medial meniscus repaired in his right knee.

“Earlier this morning, Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery to repair his previously torn medial meniscus in his right knee,” the Bulls said in a brief statement. “Rose is out for the remainder of the season.”

The 25-year-old Rose suffered the latest injury during the third quarter of last Friday’s road game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He faced the option of having part of the damaged ligament removed, which might have allowed him to return to the court in a few weeks but with the risk of further damage, or having the meniscus reattached, which would mean a lengthy layoff.

At the time of his injury, Rose had started 10 of Chicago’s 11 games during the current campaign, averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 assists.

The Bulls, who were widely considered title contenders at the start of the season, are in sixth place in the NBA’s 15-team Eastern Conference with six wins and six losses, including each of their last three games.

Without Rose in the lineup last season, the Bulls finished fifth in the Eastern Conference and lost to the eventual NBA champion Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs.