FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulls' Rose to undergo knee surgery
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 25, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

Bulls' Rose to undergo knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13, 2014; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) jumps to score against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports - RTR4E3FD

(Reuters) - Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus is his right knee, the National Basketball Association team said on Tuesday.

The 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player, who was averaging 18.4 points per game this year, reported pain in his right knee earlier in the day, the Bulls said in a statement.

“An exam and subsequent MRI confirmed a medial meniscus tear of the right knee,” the team said.

The Bulls said a timeline for recovery would be determined after the surgery.

The knee surgery will be the third for Rose since 2012. Those injuries have knocked him out of most of the last two seasons.

Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.