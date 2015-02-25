Bulls' Rose to undergo knee surgery

Nov 13, 2014; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) jumps to score against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports - RTR4E3FD

(Reuters) - Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus is his right knee, the National Basketball Association team said on Tuesday.

The 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player, who was averaging 18.4 points per game this year, reported pain in his right knee earlier in the day, the Bulls said in a statement.

“An exam and subsequent MRI confirmed a medial meniscus tear of the right knee,” the team said.

The Bulls said a timeline for recovery would be determined after the surgery.

The knee surgery will be the third for Rose since 2012. Those injuries have knocked him out of most of the last two seasons.