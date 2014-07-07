National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Cleveland Cavaliers believe LeBron James is listening to their pitch to leave the Miami Heat and return to his home state, ESPN.com reported Monday.

Sources told ESPN.com that the four-time MVP is increasingly considering the Cavaliers as an option, although there has yet to be a firm indication that James actually is ready to leave Miami after four years and two championships with the Heat.

Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has narrowed his options to three teams, according to the New York Daily News.

Anthony is “torn” between playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls or the New York Knicks.

Miami has taken the first steps to try to keep free agent forward LeBron James in South Beach.

On Monday, the Heat and free agents Danny Granger and Josh McRoberts agreed on deals.

Free agent forward Trevor Ariza will be cashing in soon as a handful of teams are lining up to reward the 29-year-old following his career season last year.

The Mavericks, Cavaliers, Lakers and Heat are pursuing Ariza, who averaged 14.4 points a game with the Washington Wizards last season.

Charlotte Hornets guard P.J. Hairston, a first-round draft pick last month, must appear in Durham County (N.C.) Court on misdemeanor charges of assault and battery following an altercation during a weekend pickup basketball game. Hairston’s court date is Aug. 8.

Hairston released the following statement Monday: “I want to apologize to the Hornets organization and our fans for creating this distraction. As this is now a legal matter, I cannot comment on the situation any further. I am truly sorry for any embarrassment that I have caused.”

A four-day trial, which could determine the ownership of the Los Angeles Clippers, was delayed when embattled owner Donald Sterling sought to move the case from probate court to federal court.

The trial over Shelly Sterling’s attempt to sell the Clippers for $2 billion to former Microsoft executive Steven Ballmer, was supposed to begin on Monday.

Chris Bosh is seriously considering the Houston Rockets’ four-year, $96 million maximum contract offer, ESPN.com reported Monday.

Bosh opted out of the final two years of his deal with the Miami Heat -- worth $42 million -- and had planned to see what LeBron James decided before making his choice.

Two weeks ago Jason Kidd was still the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and general manager Billy King’s main goals were trying to secure some draft picks and working on free agency.

Now Kidd is off to Milwaukee and on Monday King introduced Lionel Hollins as the Nets new coach.

The Indiana Pacers and guard Lance Stephenson remain far apart on a deal after he rejected a five-year, $44 million contract last week, ESPN.com.

Stephenson’s desire is to remain with the Pacers, but he began exploring the free agent market after receiving what he felt was a low-ball offer, according to ESPN sources.

The New York Knicks hired Kurt Rambis as associate head coach, reuniting him with head coach Derek Fisher and team president Phil Jackson.

Rambis has been a part of eight NBA championship teams as either a player, assistant coach or advisor/assistant general manager, all with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Memphis Grizzlies signed 2014 first-round draft pick Jordan Adams to a multiyear contract, the team announced.

Adams (6-foot-5, 209 pounds) was selected by Memphis in the first round (22nd overall) after two seasons at UCLA, where he averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a school-record 2.43 steals on .467 shooting in 30.2 minutes in 69 career games. His 168 career steals rank seventh in UCLA history.