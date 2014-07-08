National Basketball Association roundup

San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (21) shoots against Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) in game five of the 2014 NBA Finals at AT&T Center. Jun 15, 2014; San Antonio, USA ; Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Despite continued speculation about the future, there’s still no word on where LeBron James will play next season.

James had meetings that lasted more than three hours on Tuesday in Las Vegas, the Associated Press reported. The free-agent forward did not tip his hand when asked where he plans to play next season, saying only that he had “no complaints” about his situation.

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed first-round draft pick Zach LaVine to a contract on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not immediately made available by the team. The 6-foot-5 guard from UCLA was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

With money to spend to satisfy salary-cap spending requirements, the Philadelphia 76ers could be the soft landing the New York Knicks need to unload veteran forward A‘mare Stoudemire.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that Knicks president Phil Jackson has talked with the 76ers about a possible deal. Stoudemire activated his 2014-15 season option and is scheduled to make $23.4 million next season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, among the teams pursuing power forward Pau Gasol, met with the free agent on Monday, ESPNLosAngeles.com reported Tuesday.

Thunder coach Scott Brooks traveled to southern California to talk with Gasol, but Oklahoma City is considered a long shot to land the 7-footer, according to the report.

Lance Stephenson got under the skin of the Heat in the NBA Finals, but team president Pat Riley wouldn’t mind fitting him with a Miami jersey if the price is right for the restricted free agent.

Unhappy with the five-year, $44 million offer from the Indiana Pacers, Stephenson made it clear last week he is on the open market.

Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo notices the crowd forming behind him on the roster but is not bothered by general manager Danny Ainge’s decision to draft a point guard sixth overall in the NBA draft last month.

He told the Boston Globe “I am who I am,” when asked for his reaction to the Celtics selection of Oklahoma State guard Marcus Smart in the lottery. Smart dominated the ball at the college level, and is not considered a polished perimeter shooter who could transition to shooting guard.