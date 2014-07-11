National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony is keeping Phil Jackson waiting by the phone.

The New York Knicks president remained optimistic Thursday that Anthony will choose to remain with his team. Anthony is believed to have received a maximum contract offer of five years and $129 million from the Knicks.

The Atlanta Hawks signed free agent guard-forward Thabo Sefolosha on Thursday.

Sefolosha and the Hawks reached agreement last week on a three-year, $12 million contract.

The Cleveland Cavaliers officially signed point guard Kyrie Irving to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

The extension is reported to be a max contract allowed under the collective bargaining agreement at five years and $95 million. The new deal begins next year and will run through the 2019-20 season. Irving had one year remaining on his contract.

Jarrett Jack and Tyler Zeller were traded by the Cavaliers, who needed the cap space to advance their pursuit of LeBron James and other big-name players.

Jack and his $6.2 million salary was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets along with Sergey Karasev. The 20-year-old Karasev was the 19th overall pick in the 2013 draft. Zeller and a lottery protected first-round pick went to the Boston Celtics in exchange for a second-round pick as part of three-team deal that also included Marcus Thornton, who is in the final year of his contract and is scheduled to make $8.69 million next season.

The Toronto Raptors officially announced the re-signing of Kyle Lowry on Thursday while also trading forward Steve Novak and a future second-round draft pick to the Utah Jazz for point guard Diante Garrett.

Financial terms of Lowry’s deal were not disclosed, the team reached an agreement on a four-year deal worth a reported $48 million on July 3, quickly taking the eight-year veteran off the free agent market.

To sign free agent forward Chris Bosh to a four-year, $88 million contract, the Houston Rockets have some work to do. That includes trying to unload point guard Jeremy Lin and his $14.89 million salary.

The Philadelphia 76ers could take on Lin’s contract if paired with a key draft asset or two. Lin, 25, would be a candidate for a buyout. There’s also a major decision to be made on the contract of restricted free agent Chandler Parsons. He signed a three-year, $46 million offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

With three days to match the offer, the clock is ticking for Houston and Bosh, who was planning to wait for LeBron James to decide whether he would return to Miami.

Pau Gasol is being heavily courted by the Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers, but the NBA champions are still in the running for the 13-year veteran free agent.

Gasol, limited to 60 games last season, is the top offseason target of the San Antonio Spurs, who are making another push to gain favor with the 7-footer.

Veteran point guard Steve Blake agreed to a two-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Yahoo Sports reported Blake would make $2 million each season of the contract.

The Charlotte Hornets extended an offer sheet to restricted free agent forward Gordon Hayward, the team announced Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed, but the deal is a four-year, $63 million offer, according to multiple reports. In accordance with the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, Hayward’s current team, the Utah Jazz, has three days to match the offer.

The Washington Wizards officially re-signed center Marcin Gortat, the team announced Thursday.

Multiple media outlets reported previously that Gortat received a five-year, $60 million deal.