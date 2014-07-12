National Basketball Association roundup

March 19, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Pau Gasol (16) moves to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Knicks and forward Carmelo Anthony are negotiating a new contract, ESPN reported Saturday.

Anthony, a free agent, was being pursued heavily by the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets, but they have reportedly been told that the All-Star is staying in New York.

Knicks president Phil Jackson said Thursday that he had not been in recent contact with Anthony, and the team had made five different offers to re-sign him. One of the deals was reportedly for the maximum five years and $129 million. A maximum deal would pay Anthony $22.5 million in the first year of the contract.

- - -

The day after LeBron James announced that he is returning to Cleveland, he reached agreement on a contract with the Cavaliers on Saturday, ESPN reported.

The deal is for two years and $42.1 million. James took a short-term deal because he hopes to maximize his earning potential by re-signing for the 2016-17 season when a new television contract is expected to boost salaries.

Under terms of the contract, James has an option to become a free agent after the 2014-15 season, but ESPN reported that he is committed to the Cavaliers over the long haul.

The Cavaliers also acquired center Brendan Haywood and the draft rights to forward Dwight Powell from the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday for guard Scotty Hopson and cash considerations.

Haywood has averaged 6.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 12 seasons with the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Bobcats.

- - -

Free agent power forward Pau Gasol confirmed Saturday on Twitter that he will sign with the Chicago Bulls.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Gasol tweeted. “After meditating it a lot I’ve chosen to play with the Chicago Bulls. Looking forward to this new chapter of my career.”

Gasol spent the past six seasons with the Lakers, but he recently turned down two contract offers. The first offer was for two years and worth $23 million and the other was a three-year, $29 million offer, according to ESPNLosAngeles.com. Gasol, 34, averaged 17.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game last season, despite a career-low 31.4 minutes per game. He made $19 million last season.

- - -

Free agent shooting guard Vince Carter signed with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, a day after they lost Mike Miller.

Terms of the deal were not released by the team, but multiple media outlets reported that the contract is for three years and worth more than $12 million.

Carter, 37, spent the past three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 11.9 points in 81 games off the bench last season.

- - -

The Utah Jazz retained restricted free agent guard Gordon Hayward.

Hayward’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN.com Saturday that the Jazz matched the Charlotte Hornets’ four-year, $63 million offer sheet.

Hayward’s new offer is worth an average of $15.75 million per season. The 24-year-old is coming off career highs with 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season.

- - -

The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that they completed a sign-and-trade deal with the Sacramento Kings to acquire guard Isaiah Thomas for the rights to forward Alex Oriakhi.

The Kings also get a $7 million trade exemption.

Thomas averaged career-highs of 20.3 points on 45.3 percent shooting, 6.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 72 games with the Kings last season.

- - -

Forward Trevor Ariza agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets, USA Today reported Saturday.

Ariza spent the past two seasons with the Washington Wizards. He played with the Rockets in 2009-10 when he averaged a career-best 14.9 points per game.

- - -

The San Antonio Spurs re-signed guard Patty Mills and first-round draft pick Kyle Anderson.

Terms of Mills’ deal were not released by the team, but the San Antonio Express-News reported it was a three-year contract.

Mills averaged 10.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game last season for the NBA champs.