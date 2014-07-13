National Basketball Association roundup

Feb 22, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) celebrates after shooting a three in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 107-98. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Knicks announced they had agreed on a deal with forward Carmelo Anthony on Sunday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed but ESPN.com reported that Anthony agreed to a five-year deal for more than $122 million. That is about $7 million less than a maximum contract.

“After three months of questions around Carmelo Anthony’s return to the New York Knicks we are now happy to know that we have the cornerstone of what we envision as a ‘team of excellence,’ ” team president Phil Jackson said in a statement. “(General manager) Steve Mills and I have assured Carmelo through our conversations, that we share the vision and the determination to build this team.”

Anthony confirmed on his website that he had a deal in place with the Knicks.

“A few years ago I dreamed of coming back to New York City, the place of my birth, and on February 23, 2011 that became a reality,” Anthony said in a statement. “This organization has supported me and in return, I want to stay and build here with this city and my team. At this pivotal juncture in my career, I owed it to myself and my family to explore all of the options available to me. Through it all, my heart never wavered.”

- - -

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Mike Blatt said that the team will not trade number one overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins.

The Cavaliers are reportedly interested in trading for Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Kevin Love and pairing him with star forward LeBron James.

However, Blatt said he is unaware of any plans to part with Wiggins.

“There’s no reason or cause for worry on his part because Andrew’s not going anywhere, as far as I know and as far as the club has expressed,” Blatt said Saturday.

- - -

The Miami Heat and forward Luol Deng agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract, according to CBSSports.com.

The deal allows Deng an option after the first year. He is expected to start at small forward, replacing LeBron James.

Deng averaged 16 points and 5.7 rebounds last season with the Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers.

- - -

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they acquired point guard Jeremy Lin, a future first-round draft pick and a second-round draft pick in 2015 from the Houston Rockets for the rights to power forward/center Sergei Lishchuk.

Lin, 25, averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds while shooting career-bests 44.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range in 71 games with the Rockets last season.

The Lakers also signed number seven overall draft pick Julius Randle.

- - -

Phoenix Suns center Alex Len will miss the rest of the NBA Summer League with a fractured pinkie finger in his right hand, the team announced.

- - -

The Sacramento Kings hired Tyrone Corbin as an assistant coach on Michael Malone’s staff, the team announced.