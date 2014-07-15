National Basketball Association roundup

Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket while being defended by Charlotte Bobcats forward Josh McRoberts (11) during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena. Apr 28, 2014; Charlotte, NC, USA;USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Miami Heat president Pat Riley continues to move on without LeBron James, announcing three signings on Monday.

The Heat officially re-signed guard Mario Chalmers and signed free agent forwards Josh McRoberts and Danny Granger.

The signings come one day after forward Luol Deng signed a two-year deal with the Heat worth $10 million per season.

The Heat plan to team Deng with the freshly re-signed Chris Bosh and also hope to re-sign free agent Dwyane Wade in the wake of James’ decision to return home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired forward Greg Smith from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for the rights to Tadija Dragicevic.

Smith (6-foot-10, 250 pounds) is a three-year veteran and holds averages of 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 14.4 minutes in 89 career games (10 starts) with the Houston Rockets.

Dragicevic (6-foot-9, 222 pounds) was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 53rd overall pick in the 2008 draft.

The Orlando Magic officially signed free agent forward Channing Frye. The deal reportedly is a four-year, $32 million contract.

The 6-foot-11, 255-pound Frye played and started in all 82 games last season with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Caron Butler (2) handles the ball agains tLos Angeles Clippers forward Danny Granger (33) during the second quarter in game five of the second round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. May 13, 2014; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The Magic also acquired two future second-round draft picks (2015, 2016), cash considerations and the contract of forward Anthony Randolph from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for the draft rights to forward Milovan Rakovic. Orlando intends to waive Randolph.

The Detroit Pistons officially signed free agent guard Jodie Meeks to a multi-year contract. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the deal reportedly is for three years and $19.5 million.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound guard has career averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 24.3 minutes in 355 games (194 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

San Antonio Spurs forward Matt Bonner signed a one-year, $1.448 million, the veteran’s minimum deal.

The defending champions are likely to bring back all 14 players on their NBA Finals roster. Only restricted free agent Aron Bynes is unsigned.

Chandler Parsons is officially a Maverick. The restricted free agent forward signed a three-year, $46 million offer sheet with the Mavericks on Thursday, and the Houston Rockets declined to match the deal.

USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo confirmed the 19-player roster for the national team, headlined by 2012 gold medalists Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kevin Love and Anthony Davis.

The roster for the 2014 USA World Cup Team will be selected from the group that reports to training camp in Las Vegas July 28. DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors) and Chandler Parsons (Dallas Mavericks) were added to the roster this week.

The roster includes: Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento Kings); Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors); Davis (New Orleans Pelicans); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Durant (Oklahoma City Thunder); Kenneth Faried (Denver Nuggets); Paul George (Indiana Pacers); Blake Griffin (Los Angeles Clippers); Harden (Houston Rockets); Gordon Hayward (Utah Jazz); Kyrie Irving (Cleveland Cavaliers); Kyle Korver (Atlanta Hawks); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Love (Minnesota Timberwolves); Derrick Rose (Chicago Bulls); and Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors).