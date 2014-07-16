National Basketball Association roundup

Dwyane Wade (3) passes off under the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (21) in game five of the 2014 NBA Finals at AT&T Center. Jun 15, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Udonis Haslem are returning to the Heat, even if LeBron James will not, and Luol Deng will join them in Miami.

The Heat re-signed Wade to a multi-year contract on Tuesday. The 32-year-old All-Star guard will make at least $15 million per season, ESPN reported.

Riley touted the addition of Deng as “one of the most important free agent signings that we have ever had in the history of the franchise.” The Heat did not disclose contract terms, but previous reports put the deal at two years and $20 million.

Haslam agreed to a two-year deal worth $5.6 million, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The Heat also announced the signing of forward James Ennis. Acquired in a trade during the 2013 NBA Draft, Ennis spent last season playing in Australia.

The Houston Rockets signed Joey Dorsey to a two-year, $2 million contract to replace Omer Aski as center Dwight Howard’s backup, according to Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Rockets also reached an agreement on a one-year contract with former Milwaukee Bucks forward Jeff Adrien for the veteran minimum, the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday.

Dorsey, 30, has not played in the NBA since 2011. In parts of three NBA seasons, he averaged 2.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 61 career games.

Adrien was traded to the Bucks from Charlotte in February and proved productive in Milwaukee during the remainder of the 2013-14 season, averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. In 53 games between the two teams last season, he averaged 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The Memphis Grizzlies re-signed guard Beno Udrih to a multi-year contract on Tuesday.

The team did not disclose financial terms of the deal. Udrih averaged 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 41 games for the New York Knicks and the Grizzlies last season.

Free-agent forward Kris Humphries is headed to the Washington Wizards after reaching agreement on a three-year, $13 million deal, Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday.

The Wizards were in the process of completing a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics that allows Humphries to come in below the team’s salary cap, according to the Yahoo report.

The Dallas Mavericks confirmed Tuesday that All-Star forward Dirk Nowitzki and forward Chandler Parsons signed contracts with the team.

The Mavs did not release details, but Nowitzki’s deal was believed to be three years and $25 million, according to multiple reports.

Parsons, a restricted free agent, signed a three-year, $46 million offer sheet with the Mavericks last Thursday that the Houston Rockets declined to match.

The 36-year-old Nowitzki has played all 16 of his NBA seasons with Dallas, leading the Mavs to the 2011 title.

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) shoots against Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (1) in game five of the 2014 NBA Finals at AT&T Center. Jun 15, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Parsons spent three seasons with the Rockets and averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 213 games, including 207 starts.

The Chicago Bulls decided Tuesday to use the amnesty clause with Carlos Boozer that could allow the veteran forward to go to the highest bidder.

The move was expected after the Bulls signed free-agent forward Pau Gasol last weekend. The amnesty provision allows the Bulls to pay Boozer next season without counting against their salary cap. He is scheduled to make $16.8 million in 2014-15.

In four seasons with the Bulls, Boozer started 280 games and averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Swingman Thabo Sefolosha officially joined the Hawks on Tuesday when Atlanta completed a sign-and-trade deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Atlanta sent Oklahoma City the draft rights to power forward Sofoklis Schortsanitis, and the Hawks received Sefolosha and the draft rights to Giorgos Printezis.

Sefolosha, who averaged 6.3 points and 3.6 rebounds last season, and the Hawks previously reached agreement on a three-year, $12 million contract, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When LeBron James announced Friday he was returning to Cleveland, it was widely speculated that free agent Mike Miller would follow. The former Miami Heat teammates are now together again after Miller agreed to a reported two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Cavaliers.

ESPN reported that Miller turned down a three-year, $12 million deal from the Denver Nuggets and an offer from the Houston Rockets to take the Cavs’ less lucrative offer.

The Oklahoma City Thunder signed free agent point guard Sebastian Telfair. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The team also agreed to a multi-year deal with forward Grant Jerrett, according to Real GM.

Telfair, 29, spent last season playing for Tianjin Ronggang in China, where he averaged 26.1 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

The 29-year-old has averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 rebounds during nine seasons with Portland, Boston, Minnesota, the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland, Phoenix and Toronto.

The Bulls are set to trade Anthony Randolph to the Orlando Magic along with two second-round picks in exchange for the rights to Milovan Rakovic, according to USA Today.

The trade amounts to further clearing of salary cap space for the Bulls.

Rakovic of Serbia is not expected to join the NBA, but including him in the deal satisfies the NBA requirement that each team receives something in a trade.

The Phoenix Suns announced guard Ishmael Smith was waived. Acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks last offseason, Smith averaged 3.7 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 70 games.