NBA-National Basketball Association roundup

Kansas Jayhawks guard Andrew Wiggins (22) is congratulated by Wayne Selden, Jr. (1) against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in the second half during the 2nd round of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship at Scottrade Center. Mar 21, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are offering No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins in an attempt to acquire All-Star power forward Kevin Love from the Minnesota Timberwolves, multiple media outlets reported.

The Cavaliers had been reluctant to trade Wiggins but reportedly have recently become open to it.

Cleveland and Minnesota have been in trade talks since the Cavaliers signed superstar forward LeBron James a week ago.

Yahoo Sports reported Thursday that James had contacted Love since the Cavaliers decided to include Wiggins in a possible deal.

However, new Cavaliers coach David Blatt continues to say that the team will not trade Wiggins.

The Timberwolves are also in talks with the Golden State Warriors about a trade involving Love. The Warriors have offered All-Star forward David Lee and forward Harrison Barnes, but they have been unwilling to include shooting guard Klay Thompson.

Love, who is a three-time All-Star, will become a free agent after next season and has told the Timberwolves he will not re-sign with them. Love is reportedly interested in signing a long-term deal with the Cavaliers to play alongside James.

The Chicago Bulls officially announced the signing of power forward/center Pau Gasol and forward Nikola Mirotic.

Terms of the Gasol’s contract were not released by the team, but Yahoo Sports reported the deal is for three years and $22 million.

Last season, Gasol averaged 17.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yahoo Sports reported Mirotic’s deal is for three years and $17 million.

Last year with Real Madrid CF of the Liga ACB, Mirotic started all 31 games and averaged 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 24.0 minutes per game.

The Charlotte Hornets officially signed free agent guard Lance Stephenson.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team but multiple media outlets reported that the two sides agreed on a three-year contract worth up to $27 million.

Stephenson finished second in NBA Most Improved Player voting last season after leading the league with five triple-doubles and averaging career highs of 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists in 78 games with the Indiana Pacers.

The Hornets also re-signed point guard Jannero Pargo to a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

The Lakers re-signed guard/forward Xavier Henry, according to ESPNLosAngeles.com. Henry, 23, will reportedly sign a one-year deal worth just over $1 million.

Henry averaged career highs with 10 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists over 43 contests last season.

The New Orleans Pelicans agreed to one-year deals with guard Jimmer Fredette and forward Darius Miller, multiple media outlets reported.

The Miami Heat re-signed forward Udonis Haslem, the team announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel reported that Haslem signed a two-year, $5.6 million contract to remain with the team.

Haslem, a three-time NBA champion, has played his entire 11-year career with the Heat.