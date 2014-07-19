National Basketball Association roundup

Kobe Bryant of NBA's Los Angeles Lakers speaks at a panel for the Showtime television documentary "Kobe Bryant's Muse" during the Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(The Sports Xchange) - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant said he is “scared” about his future after basketball.

Bryant, who turns 36 in August, is under contract with the Lakers for two more seasons. He played just six games last season. After he returned from an Achilles’ tendon tear, he sustained a season-ending knee injury.

He is the subject of a documentary that airs on Showtime in November. “Kobe Bryant’s Muse” looks into his life last season when the Lakers went 27-55 as he recovered from the injuries.

The absence forced Bryant to think more about his future after his playing days are over.

“I‘m afraid, too,” he said Friday. “You really have to lean on muses and mentors going forward, just as I did as a kid. It’s about having that next wave of things, which is scary as hell, but it’s fun at the same time.”

- - -

The Dallas Mavericks signed free agent forward Rashard Lewis on Saturday.

The team did not release terms of the deal. Lewis spent the past two seasons with the Miami Heat and was a member of their 2013 NBA championship team. Last season, he averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 16.2 minutes in 60 games.

- - -

The Washington Wizards announced Saturday that they acquired power forward Kris Humphries from the Boston Celtics for a protected 2015 second round draft pick.

Humphries averaged 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 69 games (30 starts) with Boston last season.

The Wizards also retained power forward/center Kevin Seraphin, signed a $3.89 million qualifying offer, according to multiple reports. Seraphin averaged 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 10.9 minutes per game last season.

- - -

The Miami Heat re-signed forward/center Chris Andersen on Saturday.

The team did not disclose terms of the deal. Last season, Anderson averaged 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.35 blocks in 72 games. He shot a career-high 64.4 percent from the field.