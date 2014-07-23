National Basketball Association roundup

Kansas Jayhawks guard Andrew Wiggins (22) battles for a loose ball with Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Eric Stutz (42) in the second half during the 2nd round of the 2014 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship at Scottrade Center. Mar 21, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Talks between the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves surrounding forward Kevin Love threaten to derail talk of a newly formed ‘Big Three’ in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are offering No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins and 2013 top pick Anthony Bennett to acquire Love from the Timberwolves, but Chicago is still in the picture, according to ESPN.

Trade options from the Bulls are likely to be young veterans and former first-round picks Taj Gibson and Jimmy Butler. It is not known whether the Bulls would part with sweet-shooting forward Doug McDermott.

Cleveland and Minnesota have been in trade talks since the Cavaliers signed superstar forward LeBron James a week ago. Yahoo Sports reported that James had contacted Love since the Cavaliers decided to include Wiggins in a possible deal.

With a settlement attempt stalled, Donald and Shelly Sterling returned to court Tuesday to continue the trial to decide the fate of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers interim CEO Richard Parsons said in a Los Angeles probate court that coach Doc Rivers would not return for the upcoming season if Donald Sterling still owned the club.

Parsons added that the continued presence of Donald Sterling in ownership would prompt sponsors to distance themselves from the team.

According to multiple media outlets, a meeting with prospective Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was held Monday at Donald Sterling’s home. No progress was made in talks geared toward a settlement. All three sides were represented by attorneys, and Ballmer and Donald Sterling attended, though Shelly Sterling was not present.

The Golden State Warriors signed free agent guard-forward Brandon Rush on Tuesday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed by the team, but the two-year deal was reported to be worth approximately $2.5 million with a player option for the second year.

The 29-year-old Rush rejoins the Warriors after playing in 67 games for the team in 2011-13 and averaging 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 44.8 percent on 3-pointers.

Too many guards is better than not enough, and the Phoenix Suns believe restricted free agent Eric Bledsoe will be part of their expansive collection next season.

The Suns offered Bledsoe a four-year, $48 million contract, but he is holding out for something closer to the $80 million maximum-level payday.

Bledsoe averaged career highs of 17.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season despite missing time with a knee injury that required surgery.

USA Basketball selected 13 players for the 2014 USA Men’s Select Team that will train from July 28-31 with the 2014 USA Basketball Men’s National Team during training camp in Las Vegas.

The team includes five players who were rookies last season and two players who will debut in 2014-15: Harrison Barnes (Golden State Warriors); Trey Burke (Utah Jazz); Jimmy Butler (Chicago Bulls); Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Tim Hardaway Jr. (New York Knicks); Tobias Harris (Orlando Magic); Doug McDermott (Chicago Bulls); Victor Oladipo (Orlando Magic); Mason Plumlee (Brooklyn Nets); Miles Plumlee (Phoenix Suns); Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Dion Waiters (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Cody Zeller (Charlotte Hornets).