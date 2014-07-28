National Basketball Association roundup

Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach Byron Scott watches from the sideline during the first half of the Cavaliers game against the Boston Celtics in Cleveland, Ohio October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(The Sports Xchange) - Byron Scott said in a television interview that he is the new coach of the Los Angeles Lakers but the team insisted that an agreement has not yet been reached.

ESPN reported Saturday that the Lakers and Scott agreed on a four-year, $17 million deal. The Lakers hold a team option on the final year of the deal.

“It feels fantastic,” Scott told KCBS-TV on Saturday night. “This is a dream come true. I always wanted to coach the Lakers, especially when I got to coaching. It’s so unreal. I have to thank (general manager) Mitch (Kupchak), Jeanie and Jim Buss to give me this opportunity.”

However, the Lakers said nothing is set.

“There is no done deal,” a source told the Los Angeles Times.

Lakers owner Jim Buss reportedly made Scott a verbal offer on Thursday and Scott and his representatives were reviewing it.

- - -

Cleveland Cavaliers star forward LeBron James is switching back to wearing jersey No. 23.

James wore that number in high school and during his first stint with the Cavaliers. He changed to No. 6 during his four-year stint with the Miami Heat, where he won two NBA titles.

James announced on Instagram that he is switching back to his original number.

- - -

Because several frontcourt candidates withdrew from consideration for the U.S. national team, USA Basketball invited Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap to its training camp this week in Las Vegas.

Millsap’s addition means 19 players will be competing for a spot on the final roster of 12 that will play in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain beginning Aug. 30.