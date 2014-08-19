National Basketball Association roundup

Feb 22, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks small forward Cartier Martin (20) drives to the basket past New York Knicks power forward Amar'e Stoudemire (1) in the second half at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 107-98. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Knicks will add Jim Cleamons to new coach Derek Fisher’s staff, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

Cleamons, a longtime NBA assistant, served on former Milwaukee Bucks coach Larry Drew’s staff last season.

Knicks president Phil Jackson and Cleamons have a long history of working together - first with the Chicago Bulls and then with the Los Angeles Lakers. Cleamons was on Jackson’s coaching staff for numerous NBA titles.

Cleamons and Fisher also previously worked together when Cleamons was an assistant coach and Fisher a point guard for the Lakers from 1999 to 2004.

The Lakers’ reunion in New York includes Kurt Rambis, a longtime Jackson assistant who is part of Fisher’s staff.

The Detroit Pistons signed free agent forward Cartier Martin and center Aaron Gray.

The 6-foot-7 Martin brings career averages of 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 220 games with Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, Golden State and Charlotte.

The 7-foot Gray has career averages of 3.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 318 career games for Chicago, New Orleans, Toronto and Sacramento.

The Toronto Raptors signed forward-guard Jordan Hamilton. The 6-foot-7 Hamilton averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 60 games, including 12 starts, last season with the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets.

The Memphis Grizzlies signed 2014 second-round draft pick Jarnell Stokes to a multi-year contract.

The 6-foot-9 Stokes, a power forward who played his college ball at Tennessee, was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 35th overall selection and was traded to Memphis on draft day for a 2016 second-round draft pick.