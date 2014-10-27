National Basketball Association roundup

Oct 15, 2014; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Indiana Pacers guard George Hill (3) lays up against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at the Cintas Center. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 98-93. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Indiana Pacers will be without guard George Hill for at least three weeks and guard C.J. Watson for at least two weeks, the team revealed Monday.

Forward David West also will miss at least three games with a sprained right ankle.

- -

Former NBA player Mookie Blaylock pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, accepting a plea deal that means he will serve three years of a 15-year sentence for killing a woman in 2013.

Blaylock, 47,admitted to killing Monica Murphy, a mother of five, in a head-on collision in Atlanta on May 31, 2013.

- -

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired a second-round draft pick from the New York Knicks in 2019 and forward Travis Outlaw in exchange for forward Arnett Moultrie.

Additionally, the 76ers acquired the right to swap the Los Angeles Clippers’ second-round pick (which the Sixers currently own) in 2018 with the Knicks’ own second-round pick in that draft.

- -

The Denver Nuggets waived forward Quincy Miller, the team announced.

Miller, who was drafted by Denver with a second-round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, appeared in 59 games for the Nuggets over the past two seasons, averaging 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game.

- -

The Utah Jazz claimed fourth-year forward/guard Jordan Hamilton and rookie forward Joe Ingles off waivers, the team announced.

Hamilton, 24, was waived by the Toronto Raptors on Saturday after appearing in six preseason games with the Raptors.

- -

The Portland Trail Blazers declined to pick up the fourth-year option, $4.6 million, on Thomas Robinson’s contract, Yahoo! Sports reported. That means Robinson will be a free agent next summer.

The Blazers did pick up their fourth-year option on center Meyers Leonard and third-year option on guard C.J. McCollum.