National Basketball Association roundup
October 28, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

National Basketball Association roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20, 2014; Columbus, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) drives past Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) at Value City Arena. Cleveland won the game 107-98. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Two days before the Cleveland Cavaliers open the season against the New York Knicks, they received a scare when forward Kevin Love took a shot to the ribs during Tuesday’s practice and was held out for the rest of the day.

Cavs coach David Blatt indicated that Love was not seriously injured. He did not say how the injury occurred.

“We pulled him out, but he’s OK,” Blatt said. “He’s fine.”

- -

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah Brinson, have their own Little Three.

According to reports, the couple welcomed a daughter on Oct. 22. James is not expected to miss any time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who open the regular season Thursday.

James and Brinson have two sons, Bryce and LeBron Jr.

- -

Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo won’t be sure until game time whether he’ll be able to play in the season opener on Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Rondo, who has a broken hand, said he’ll know when he wakes up from a pre game nap whether he’ll be good to go. He has been elusive leading up to the opener about the condition of his hand. Rondo underwent surgery five weeks ago to fix a fractured metacarpal bone that was injured during a fall in a shower.

Editing by Frank Pingue

