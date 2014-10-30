National Basketball Association roundup

Oct 20, 2014; Columbus, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) spins past Chicago Bulls forward Tony Snell (20) at Value City Arena. Cleveland won the game 107-98. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - LeBron James and team owner Dan Gilbert, both commenting on the eve of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season opener, are on the same page about their relationship with the same common goal in mind.

“I think it’s really good,” James said Wednesday when asked about his relationship with the Cavs owner. Gilbert described their relationship as “very good, very solid.”

Their relationship turned cold four years ago when James left Cleveland for Miami.

Rookie forward Julius Randle broke the tibia bone in his right leg during the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season-opening, 108-90 loss to the Houston Rockets and underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair the fracture.

The Lakers said in an announcement that the surgery was performed by Dr. Donald Wiss at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Randle is expected to make a full recovery but miss the remainder of the 2014-15 season.

The Charlotte Hornets exercised their fourth-year option on forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and their third-year option on forward Cody Zeller.

Kidd-Gilchrist, has averaged 8.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 25.2 minutes in 140 career games since being selected with the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

The Dallas Mavericks waived guard Gal Mekel, who averaged 2.4 points, 2.0 assists and 9.4 minutes in 31 games last season.

The Israel native spent the entire exhibition season with the Mavericks, averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 19.4 minutes in eight games.