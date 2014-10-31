National Basketball Association roundup

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (R) and center Anderson Varejao run during their NBA Global Games Rio 2014 basketball game against Miami Heat in Rio de Janeiro October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

(The Sports Xchange) - The Cleveland Cavaliers and center Anderson Varejao are close to agreeing on a contract extension, ESPN.com reported Thursday.

The deal would be for three years at an estimated $30 million, starting with the 2015-16 season. The Brazilian native is in the final year of a six-year, $42.5 million contract. He is making $9.7 million this season.

- -

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, the MVP of the 2014 NBA Finals, will make his season debut Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Leonard missed the Spurs’ final six preseason games this month and the regular-season opener against the Dallas Mavericks with an eye infection. He was cleared by doctors to return, coach Gregg Popovich said Thursday.

- -

Point guard Jose Calderon will be out for two to three weeks due to a right calf strain, the New York Knicks said Thursday.

Jun 15, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball against Miami Heat center Chris Andersen (11) in game five of the 2014 NBA Finals at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Calderon, who missed the Knicks’ final two preseason games, was a late scratch before the season opener Wednesday after he aggravated the injury during warmups. An MRI revealed the strain.

- -

The Golden State Warriors exercised fourth-year contract options on forward Harrison Barnes and center Festus Ezeli for the 2015-16 season, the team announced Thursday.

But the Warriors declined the third-year contract option on guard Nemanja Nedovic.

- -

The Charlotte Hornets announced the contract extension of guard Kemba Walker on Thursday.

The announcement comes the day after Walker scored 26 points, including the tying 3-pointer in regulation and the winning basket in overtime, as the Hornets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-106 in the Charlotte franchise’s first game back as the Hornets.