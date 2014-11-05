FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Basketball Association roundup
#Sports News
November 5, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

National Basketball Association roundup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29, 2014; Portland, OR, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles a ball on the bench while wearing a boot on his leg before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - It was fear, not fatigue, that pushed Kevin Durant away from Team USA this summer.

Durant, currently sidelined with a foot injury, reveals in an upcoming HBO documentary that watching as Indiana Pacers forward Paul George fell hard into a basket support at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, fracturing his right leg, he no longer felt comfortable as part of Team USA.

- -

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine by the NBA on Tuesday after intentionally striking a camera during a 93-81 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The incident occurred on the baseline with 10:01 remaining in the third quarter of a game Monday night in FedEx Forum in Memphis.

- -

The Grizzlies signed guard Kalin Lucas to an undisclosed contract on Tuesday.

Lucas played in eight preseason games for the Grizzlies and averaged 3.1 points and 1.0 assists.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
