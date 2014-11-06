National Basketball Association roundup

Nov 4, 2014; Portland, OR, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) posts up against Portland Trail Blazers guard Wesley Matthews (2) during the second quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Cleveland Cavaliers continued to struggle after losing for the second time in their first three games on Tuesday night and LeBron James said “we have to understand what it takes to win.”

“It’s going to be a long process, man,” James, who went scoreless in the second half, said after the game. “There’s been a lot of losing basketball around here for a few years. So a lot of guys that are going to help us win ultimately haven’t played a lot of meaningful basketball games in our league.”

The NBA suspended New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith one game without pay Wednesday for striking Washington Wizards guard Glen Rice Jr. in the groin.

Smith struck Rice on a drive to the basket and was whistled for a foul on the play. Smith will serve his suspension Wednesday night when the Knicks visit the Detroit Pistons.

The NBA Development League will introduce rules changes this season designed to speed up the game while giving coaches the option to challenge calls.

Other new rules include the ability to make substitutions and advance the ball without a timeout, eliminating the intentional fouling system and increasing the total number of fouls before a team shoots free throws.

The Philadelphia 76ers announced several additions and promotions to the basketball operations staff on Wednesday.

Sachin Gupta has been named vice president of basketball operations and Ben Falk has been named vice president of basketball strategy. Vince Rozman has been promoted to director of basketball operations and scouting innovation.