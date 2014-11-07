National Basketball Association roundup

Nov 4, 2014; Portland, OR, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) posts up against Portland Trail Blazers guard Wesley Matthews (2) during the second quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Cleveland Cavaliers stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving exchanged words in what was termed a healthy discussion in the locker room following Tuesday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN.com reported.

Irving left without speaking to the media following the game.

“There’s a lot of bad habits, a lot of bad habits been built up the past couple years,” James told the media after Tuesday’s game. “When you play that style of basketball, it takes a lot to get it up out of you.”

Cavaliers backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova has been diagnosed with a Grade II MCL sprain in his left knee and could miss up to six weeks, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported.

Dellavedova was injured in Tuesday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. If he is out for six weeks, Dellavedova will miss about 17 games.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich decided to keep guard Manu Ginobili and forward Tim Duncan out of the lineup for Thursday’s game against the unbeaten Houston Rockets.

Three other Spurs players -- guard Marco Belinelli (mild strain, right groin), guard Patty Mills (right shoulder surgery) and Tiago Splitter (tightness, right calf) -- are listed as being out for the game as well.

Golden State Warriors forward David Lee will not to play in the team’s next two games against the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns after aggravating his strained left hamstring Wednesday, coach Steve Kerr said. Lee might miss additional games as well.

The NBA has granted the Oklahoma City Thunder a hardship exemption, which is expected to lead to the signing of guard Ish Smith, multiple media outlets reported.

Smith, 26, probably will be in uniform for Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He was waived by the Houston Rockets on Oct. 27.

The Indiana Pacers gave up trying to sign guard Gal Mekel because of complications with Mekel’s visa and instead signed free-agent guard A.J. Price.