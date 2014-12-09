National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob apologized to Mark Jackson after criticizing his former coach’s management skills last week.

In an interview last week, Lacob said Jackson was disliked by many in the organization and that contributed to his firing.

“Part of it was, he couldn’t get along with anybody else in the organization,” Lacob told InsideBayArea.com. “And, look, he did a great job -- and I’ll always compliment him in many respects -- but you can’t have 200 other people in the organization not like you.”

- -

The Memphis Grizzlies recalled guard Jordan Adams from Iowa of the NBA Development League.

Adams began his second assignment with Iowa on Nov. 25. The 6-foot-5, 209-pound Adams has averaged 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds on .422 shooting in 30 minutes in four games for Iowa.

- -

The Atlanta Hawks recalled guard John Jenkins and forward/center Mike Muscala from Fort Wayne of the NBA Development League.

Jenkins averaged 19.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 23.8 minutes in five games with Fort Wayne after being assigned to the club on Nov. 28.

Muscala saw action in two games with Fort Wayne after being assigned on Saturday, averaging 13.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 assists in 25 minutes.