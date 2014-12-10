National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to lose this season, Magic Johnson thinks they might as well lose them all. He said Tuesday that the Lakers would be better off having the NBA’s worst record in order to improve their chances for a high draft pick in 2015.

“I hope the Lakers lose every game,” the former All-Star guard said at promotional event in New York City, according to Newsday. “Because if you’re going to lose, lose. I‘m serious.”

Utah Jazz center Enes Kanter was fined $25,000 on Tuesday after he threw his mouthpiece into the stands during a game against the Sacramento Kings.

Kanter was upset after he was called for traveling with 4:34 remaining in the third quarter of the Jazz’s 101-92 loss to the Kings on Monday night.

Guard James Harden could be the latest addition to the Houston Rockets’ injury list.

Harden is questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors because of back spasms.