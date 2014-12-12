National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - After complaining of general knee soreness, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James did not play in Thursday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James missed the Cavaliers’ morning shootaround Thursday in order to receive treatment on his left knee. But coach David Blatt doesn’t seem to worried that the injury is severe. He said no MRI is planned and that James could play Friday in New Orleans.

- -

The Philadelphia 76ers officially acquired forward Andrei Kirilenko from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade involving three players Thursday.

The Nets received forward Brandon Davies and the 76ers also acquired guard Jorge Gutierrez, the Nets’ second-round draft pick in 2020 and cash considerations.

- -

The Brooklyn Nets signed guard Darius Morris on Thursday.

Morris played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies last season after spending his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has career averages of 3.7 points and 1.5 assists per game.