National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Golden State Warriors are among the teams interested in signing veteran free-agent guard Ray Allen.

General manager Bob Myers acknowledged Friday that the team is pursuing Allen, saying he contacted the 39-year-old’s agent.

Allen averaged 9.6 points per game for the Miami Heat last season, the lowest output of his 18-year career.

Other teams reportedly showing interest in Allen are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers.

- - -

The Philadelphia 76ers called up forward Ronald Roberts from the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League.

Roberts started all eight games for Delaware this season, averaging team-highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds. He was also on the Sixers’ roster during the preseason and the Orlando Pro Summer League.

The Sixers also waived point guard Jorge Gutierrez, one day after acquiring him as part of a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. In 10 games this season, he averaged 1.6 points.

- - -

The Dallas Mavericks recalled guard Ricky Ledo from the Texas Legends.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Ledo has played in seven games (five starts) with the Legends this season. He has averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 35.9 minutes per game.

In 11 games with the Mavericks , he is averaging 1.7 points.