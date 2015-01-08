National Basketball Association roundup

Dec 30, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Timofey Mozgov (25) dunks the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Pepsi Center. The Lakers won 111-103. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up center Timofey Mozgov in a deal with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The 7-foot-1 Mozgov fills a need in the lane for the Cavs after Anderson Varejao suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

To bring Mozgov to Cleveland, the Cavs gave up two protected first-round draft picks -- a future selection from the Memphis Grizzlies resulting from a 2013 trade and a first-rounder obtained through the Oklahoma City Thunder this week in a deal for guard Dion Waiters.

- - -

The Washington Wizards waived guard Glen Rice Jr. on Wednesday.

Rice, 24, appeared in 16 career games with Washington in parts of two seasons, averaging 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game.

- - -

The Miami Heat recalled guard Shabazz Napier from the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League on Wednesday.

Napier has appeared in 25 games with the Heat this season, averaging 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 21.0 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from 3-point range.

- - -

The Minnesota Timberwolves waived forward Jeff Adrien on Wednesday, reducing their roster to 14 players.

Signed by the Timberwolves on Nov. 29, Adrien played in 16 games and averaged 3.8 points and 3.3 rebounds.