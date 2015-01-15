National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Detroit Pistons guard Brandon Jennings was fined $15,000 by the NBA for making an “obscene gesture.”

Jennings’ actions occurred with 2:58 left in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 114-111 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. He led the Pistons with 34 points and 10 assists.

The Memphis Grizzlies recalled guard Russ Smith from Fort Wayne of the NBA Development League on Wednesday.

Smith was acquired by the Grizzlies along with forward Jeff Green in a three-team trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics on Jan. 12. The Pelicans had assigned Smith to Fort Wayne on Jan. 9.

The Golden State Warriors recalled center Ognjen Kuzmic from Santa Cruz of the NBA Development League before Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Heat.

The 7-footer is averaging 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 15 games for the Warriors this season.