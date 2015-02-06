National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Orlando Magic fired coach Jacque Vaughn on Thursday, ending a week of speculation about his job security. James Borrego was named interim coach.

The Magic (15-37) are in the midst of a 10-game losing streak and have the fifth-worst record in the NBA.

The NBA issued a $15,000 fine to Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan for excessive contact with Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

DeRozan was called for a Flagrant 2 and ejected with 1:02 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Raptors’ 109-93 loss to the Nets on Wednesday night at Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

The Philadelphia 76ers signed guard Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract.

Frazier, a 24-year-old rookie, had been playing for the Maine Red Claws of the NBA Development League, where he averaged 16 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 27 games.

The New Orleans Pelicans decided not to sign Nate Wolters for the remainder of the season and instead signed guard Toney Douglas to a 10-day contract.

Wolters had already signed two 10-day contracts, and the Pelicans would have had to sign him for the remainder of the season to keep him on the roster.

Douglas had been playing in China after spending time with the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors last season.