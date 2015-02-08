National Basketball Association roundup

Nov 28, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. The Clippers defeated the Rockets 102-85. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul has been fined $25,000 for his public criticism of rookie referee Lauren Holtkamp.

Rod Thorn, the NBA’s president of basketball operations, announced the fine on Saturday.

Paul, who drew his 79th career technical foul during the Clippers’ 105-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, criticized Holtkamp for the “ridiculous” call, which was one of the team’s five technicals in the game.

Paul dismissed any insinuation that he was being sexist toward Holtkamp.

“Last night was about a bad call. That’s all,” Paul said Friday.

Paul tried to get the inbounds pass quickly in the third quarter, but Holtkamp would not allow it. When Paul asked why, she gave him a technical. Paul said he did not curse at her.

“I think we have to show better composure, but at the same time some of (the technical fouls) were ridiculous,” Paul, who is president of the NBA Players Association, said after the game.

”The tech that I get right there was ridiculous. I don’t care what nobody says, I don’t care what she says; that’s terrible. There’s no way that can be a tech. We try to get the ball out fast every time down the court, and when we did that, she said, ‘uh-uh.’

“I said, ‘why, uh-uh?’ And she gave me a tech. That’s ridiculous. If that’s the case, this might not be for her.”

Holtkamp, 34, is in her first full season as an NBA referee.

- - -

The Sacramento Kings are in serious discussions with George Karl about the team’s vacant head coaching position, according to multiple reports.

The Kings have deteriorated under interim coach Tyrone Corbin, who replaced Michael Malone on Dec. 14. Sacramento is 6-18 under Corbin and has lost 10 of its last 11 games. The Kings are 17-31 overall heading into Saturday’s game at Utah.

Karl, who works as an analyst at ESPN, ranks sixth all-time among NBA coaches with 1,131 wins. He was fired by the Denver Nuggets in June 2013.

- - -

Center Kendrick Perkins of the Oklahoma City Thunder has been suspended one game without pay for initiating and making head-to-head contact with Tyreke Evans of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The incident occurred with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter of the Thunder’s 116-113 loss to the Pelicans on Friday.

Perkins will miss Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

- - -

The Phoenix Suns recalled guard Tyler Ennis and forward T.J. Warren from the Bakersfield Jam of the NBA Development League on Saturday.

The Suns also assigned guards Reggie Bullock and Archie Goodwin to Bakersfield.

- - -

The Memphis Grizzlies reassigned guard Jordan Adams to the Iowa Energy of the NBA D-League.

Adams, 20, has averaged 2.4 points in 14 appearances for the Grizzlies this season.

- - -

The Atlanta Hawks assigned forward/center Mike Muscala to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA D-League.

Muscala is averaging 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 17 games for the Hawks this season, including one start.