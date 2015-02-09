National Basketball Association roundup

Feb 2, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans defeated the Hawks 115-100. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin missed Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a staph infection in his right elbow and will have surgery Monday in Los Angeles.

Griffin is expected to miss four to six weeks, but Clippers coach Doc Rivers said there is no timetable for his return. Griffin will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Griffin is averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named to replace Griffin.

Lillard, who will appear in his second All-Star game, ranks 13th in the NBA in scoring (21.6 points per game) and 15th in assists (6.3).

- - -

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis was diagnosed with a right shoulder sprain, an injury that forced Davis to leave Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Davis is questionable for Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz and is listed as day-to-day.

He is scheduled to be a starter in next Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, and it remains unclear whether he will play.

Davis is averaging 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks this season.

- - -

The Memphis Grizzlies recalled guard Jordan Adams from the Iowa Energy of the NBA Development League.

- - -

The Cleveland Cavaliers recalled guard Joe Harris from the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League.

Harris has played in 36 games (one start) for the Cavs this season, averaging 2.8 points in 10.8 minutes.

- - -

The Atlanta Hawks recalled forward/center Mike Muscala from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League.

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Muscala has appeared in 17 games (one start) with the Hawks this season, averaging 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.2 minutes.

- - -

The Miami Heat signed guard Tyler Johnson for the remainder of the season.

Johnson has appeared in six games with the Heat this season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.33 steals and 1.2 assists in 18.9 minutes of action.